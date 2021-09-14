Four students suffer acid burn in Villupuram school

Incident occurred while they were clearing bottles in lab

Four students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Kandamangalam near here suffered burns when acid spilled on them in the laboratory on Monday.

According to an Education Department official, four girl students of Class XII were asked by a teacher to clear the bottles containing chemical reagents in the laboratory to another room in the school.

While the students were on the job, a bottle of diluted hydrochloric acid fell down. As a result, acid spilled on them causing injuries. One of the girls suffered burns on her eyes. The other three sustained minor injuries. The students were rushed to a private medical college and hospital at Ariyur near Puducherry.

On information, District Collector D. Mohan and senior officials from the Education Department visited the school to seek an explanation from the school authorities, and the staff who had assigned the work to the students.

Mr. Mohan said the girl had been referred to Aravind Eye Hospital in Puducherry. She had suffered burns on her upper eyelid and her vision is normal. “I have directed the Chief Educational Officer to conduct a probe and submit a report,” he said.

“Students cannot be forced to do such work in the school. The school headmaster owes an explanation for the incident,” an Education Department official said.