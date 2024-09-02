GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Valparai government college staff held for sexual harassment

Published - September 02, 2024 12:05 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four temporary teaching staff of the Government Arts and Science College at Valparai in Coimbatore district were arrested late on Saturday on charges of sexually harassing at least six girls.

The police said assistant professors S. Satheeshkumar, 39, and M. Muraliraj, 33, attached to the Commerce Department; lab technician Anbarasu, 37, and skill course trainer N. Rajapandi, 35, were arrested based on a complaint from District Social Welfare Officer R. Ambika.

The arrested persons have been accused of sending inappropriate messages to the girls on WhatsApp, and harassing them in other ways during class, and at the lab. The girls had sent a petition to the State Women’s Commission, based on which the District Social Welfare Officer was tasked to conduct an inquiry, the police added.

Government school teacher arrested for sexual assault on nine girl students near Coimbatore

They further said that Ms. Ambika and V. Kalaiselvi, Regional Joint Director of collegiate education, Coimbatore, conducted an inquiry on the campus on Friday. The students narrated their ordeal to the officials, based on which Ms. Ambika lodged a complaint with the police.

The four persons were booked under Section 75 (1) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. A team led by inspector M. Menega (in-charge of AWPS, Valparai), arrested them.

They were produced before a magistrate for judicial remand on Sunday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.