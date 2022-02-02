Four senior TN police officers to be promoted as DGPs

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 14:29 IST

The officers include Amaresh Pujari of the Cyber Crime Wing and M. Ravi, Tambaram Commissioner

The State government has empaneled four officers of the rank of Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) for promotion as Director Generals of Police (DGPs).

Source said, among the 1991-batch officers are Amaresh Pujari, who holds the post of ADGP, Cyber Crime Wing; M. Ravi ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Tambaram; K. Jayanth Murali, ADGP heading the Idol Wing CID police and Karuna Sagar, Director, Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi.

Their names were cleared by the State government and soon, postings would be announced soon, added sources.

Similarly, six Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) are to be promoted as ADGPs. Ayush Manish Tiwari, Maheshwar Dayal, Sumit Charan, Abin Dinesh Modak and Sanjay Kumar are the list of 1997-batch officers to be promoted as ADGPs. Another senior IPS officer, N.K. Senthamarai Kannan was also empaneled in the list for promotion said sources.