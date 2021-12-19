Four police teams formed to ascertain the identity of boy found dead on highway push cart

VILLUPURAM

19 December 2021 13:19 IST

The body of the boy, whose identity is yet to be ascertained was found on a push cart near a pharmacy on the highway.

The post-mortem report of a five-year-old boy, who was found dead on a push cart on the Villupuram - Chennai national highway on December 15 here, has revealed that he might have died of dehydration or hunger.

The body of the boy, whose identity is yet to be ascertained was found on a push cart near a pharmacy on the highway. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to a senior police official, “An autopsy at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) revealed that the deceased had died due to natural causes. The stomach was empty and he could have died either due to dehydration or hunger,” he said quoting doctors from the institution.

Advertising

Advertising

The Villupuram district police have formed four special teams to identify the child. “We have circulated the boy’s photos to WhatsApp groups of teachers and anganwadi staff across the State,” he said.

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098).