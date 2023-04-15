Four police stations in Tiruvannamalai get ISO certification for cleanliness, visitor-friendly measures

April 15, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Four police stations: Tiruvannamalai taluk, Arani town, Polur and Thanipadi in Tiruvannamalai district, bagged the ISO 9001:2015 certification for cleanliness and visitor-friendly measures, on Saturday.

Prior to these four stations, Tiruvannamalai town police was the only station to bag the certification in the district, which has 39 police stations with around 2,100 police personnel.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, (Vellore range) M.S. Munusamy felicitated police personnel of these stations for their effort. “The certification helps to change the perception of police stations among the general public. For police personnel, it motivates them to perform their duties, including routine work, much better. The certification is valid for three years but an annual audit is also done,” K. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai, told The Hindu.

The certification is based on 18 parameters, including computerisation of files and cases, crime detection, complainant-friendly measures like adequate seating arrangements, water and a creche. The station’s record in enforcement of laws, detection and investigation of crimes, responding to emergencies and providing support services to maintain peace in the area of jurisdiction are also other parameters for the certification.

Among other things, cleanliness of the station and quick issuing of chargesheets were highlights that helped these stations get the certification. Since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the station officers earmarked specific timings for each complainant to address their grievances every day. The grievances were addressed accordingly. Such measures had not only saved time and ensured safety but also helped resolve issues faster.

The four stations also bagged an award for Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene (WASH), a scheme by the Quality Council of India for commitment towards ensuring safety and hygiene at the workplace.