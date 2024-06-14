Four pilgrims injured after minivan overturns on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

Four pilgrims from Hyderabad were injured after the minivan they were traveling in overturned on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Sathuvachari in Vellore town on Friday.

The police said S. Rajesh Rao, 52, a native of Hyderabad, his friends, and relatives hired a minivan to visit the temples in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Sholinghur, and Kancheepuram towns as part of a pilgrimage tour. They were heading towards the Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kancheepuram in a minivan when the driver, C. Samsheed, 30, lost control of the vehicle and rammed the steel median on the highway.

The minivan overturned in the impact, with the front portion and the windshields getting damaged completely.

Passers-by immediately alerted the Sathuvachari police and 108 ambulance. Of the 15 passengers in the minivan, four sustained injuries. They were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vellore.

A case has been registered. Traffic was hit on the route for nearly an hour before the police restored it.

