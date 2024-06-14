ADVERTISEMENT

Four pilgrims injured after minivan overturns on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

Published - June 14, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic on the highway stretch was hit for nearly an hour following the accident.

Four pilgrims from Hyderabad were injured after the minivan they were traveling in overturned on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Sathuvachari in Vellore town on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said S. Rajesh Rao, 52, a native of Hyderabad, his friends, and relatives hired a minivan to visit the temples in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Sholinghur, and Kancheepuram towns as part of a pilgrimage tour. They were heading towards the Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kancheepuram in a minivan when the driver, C. Samsheed, 30, lost control of the vehicle and rammed the steel median on the highway.

The minivan overturned in the impact, with the front portion and the windshields getting damaged completely.

Passers-by immediately alerted the Sathuvachari police and 108 ambulance. Of the 15 passengers in the minivan, four sustained injuries. They were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vellore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered. Traffic was hit on the route for nearly an hour before the police restored it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US