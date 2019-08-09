Four persons killed near Puliyampatti

Four persons travelling in a car were killed after their vehicle collided head-on lorry at Punjai Puliyampatti in the early hours of Thursday.

The lorry from Mysuru was on the Sathyamangalam-Coimbatore National Highway. The car carrying six men, working at a private mill in Alandur, was on its way to Puliyampatti. At 1.25 a.m. when the lorry was nearing Ponmedu, the other vehicle crashed into it. The car’s front portion was completely damaged in the impact. Assistant manager Jai Ganesh, supervisors Thangapandian and Sankar died on the spot while another supervisor Veeraraghavan succumbed on the way to hospital. Govindaraj and Bharathi sustained injuries and were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

The Punjai Puliyampatti police sent the bodies to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam. Initial inquiry revealed that the car had been in the wrong lane.