Four persons killed in two separate road accidents in Tiruvannamalai

Four persons, including a woman on a pilgrimage, were killed in two separate road accidents near Tiruvannamalai and Kalasapakkam towns on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first accident, G. Piravilika, 34, and T. Jaganmohan, 17, along with nine of their family members were returning to their native town, Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh, in an SUV vehicle after visiting the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai when the driver lost control of the wheels and brushed against a TNSTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

The SUV swerved off track and rammed a roadside tree. The accident happened on on the Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway at Kuruvimalai village near Kalasapakkam town.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the impact, Piravilika and Jaganmohan died on the spot. The passengers on the bus had a close shave. The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

The Kalasapakkam police arrived at the spot and removed the mangled remains of the SUV vehicle.

Mason, co-worker killed

In the second accident, R. Murugan, 38, a mason, and his co-worker, N. Vijayakant, 32, were travelling on a two-wheeler on the Outer Ring Road in Tiruvannamalai town when an SUV vehicle collided with them.

In the impact, they were thrown off the road. They died on the spot. The passengers in the SUV fled the spot.

The Tiruvannamalai West police arrived at the spot and seized the SUV. Special teams have been formed to nab the passengers in the SUV.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.