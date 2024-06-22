GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four persons killed in two separate road accidents in Tiruvannamalai

Published - June 22, 2024 11:32 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of an SUV that rammed a tree off the Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons, including a woman on a pilgrimage, were killed in two separate road accidents near Tiruvannamalai and Kalasapakkam towns on Saturday morning.

In the first accident, G. Piravilika, 34, and T. Jaganmohan, 17, along with nine of their family members were returning to their native town, Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh, in an SUV vehicle after visiting the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai when the driver lost control of the wheels and brushed against a TNSTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

The SUV swerved off track and rammed a roadside tree. The accident happened on on the Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway at Kuruvimalai village near Kalasapakkam town.

In the impact, Piravilika and Jaganmohan died on the spot. The passengers on the bus had a close shave. The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

The Kalasapakkam police arrived at the spot and removed the mangled remains of the SUV vehicle.

Mason, co-worker killed

In the second accident, R. Murugan, 38, a mason, and his co-worker, N. Vijayakant, 32, were travelling on a two-wheeler on the Outer Ring Road in Tiruvannamalai town when an SUV vehicle collided with them.

In the impact, they were thrown off the road. They died on the spot. The passengers in the SUV fled the spot.

The Tiruvannamalai West police arrived at the spot and seized the SUV. Special teams have been formed to nab the passengers in the SUV.

