Four patients of oesophagus cancer undergo laparoscopy at Chennai hospital

Four patients aged 45 to 80 undergo the procedure in Chennai hospital

Four persons, including an octogenarian, underwent minimally invasive surgeries to treat oesophageal cancer at Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday.

The patients underwent oesophagectomy, a procedure in which a part or the whole of the affected oesophagus, is removed through small incisions and cuts on the chest, neck or upper part of the stomach using a laparoscope. Parts of stomach or large intestine are used to rebuild the resected oesophagus.

In the past six weeks, the hospital treated four persons aged 45, 55, 60 and 80 using the procedure. All of them suffered from locally advanced oesophageal cancer. They had difficulty in swallowing food or water. They underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy for a few weeks to make the tumour suitable for surgery.

Incisions ranging from 5 mm to 1 cm were made on the tissue, thus reducing pain and post-operative complications.

Hospital co-founder and executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said the hospital’s state-of-the art facility and equipment made the surgery possible.

He congratulated Sujay Susikar, surgical oncologist, and his team “for providing the right procedure to all patients.”

All the four patients were discharged five days after the surgery and they have been free of major post-surgical complications for over a month, a hospital release added.