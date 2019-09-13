Four of family killed in accident near Kallakurichi

Four members of a family, including two women, died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling overturned at Prithvimangalam near Kallakurichi on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased were S. Ezhumalai, 50, E. Jayakodi, 48, K. Chitra, 42 and M. Balaji, 40, all hailing from Ammakulam near Gingee.

The accident occurred around 6.40 a.m.

The police said the car driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst. The victims were proceeding from Gingee to Salem. Sivakumar, 49 and E. Shanthi, 47, who were travelling in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Kallakurichi General Hospital. A case has been registered.