Four of family killed in accident near Kallakurichi

Four members of a family, including two women, died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling overturned at Prithvimangalam near Kallakurichi on Friday.
According to the police, the deceased were S. Ezhumalai, 50, E. Jayakodi, 48, K. Chitra, 42 and M. Balaji, 40, all hailing from Ammakulam near Gingee.
The accident occurred around 6.40 a.m.
The police said the car driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst. The victims were proceeding from Gingee to Salem. Sivakumar, 49 and E. Shanthi, 47, who were travelling in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Kallakurichi General Hospital. A case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor