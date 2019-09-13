Tamil Nadu

Four of family killed in accident in Kallakurichi

more-in

Four members of a family, including two women, died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling in overturned at Prithvimangalam near Kallakurichi on Friday.

According to police, the deceased were S. Ezhumalai, 50, E. Jayakodi, 48, K. Chitra, 42 and M. Balaji, 40, all hailing from Ammakulam near Gingee.

The accident occurred at around 6.40 a.m. Police said the car driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst. The victims were proceeding in the car from Gingee to Salem.

P. Sivakumar, 49 and E. Shanthi, 47 who were travelling in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Kallakurichi General Hospital.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
disaster and accident
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 12:37:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/four-of-family-killed-in-accident-in-kallakurichi/article29406540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY