Four of a family die in road accident in Dharmapuri

Four of a family, including two children, died and two people have been admitted to a hospital with injuries in an accident near Malapuram in Dharmapuri on Saturday night.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as A. Thirumoorthy, 45, his wife Latha, 41, her niece V. Abinaya Keerthi, 13, and the couple’s son Nithish Abinav, 13. The couple’s five-year-old daughter Vedha Krithika is undergoing treatment at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital.

Police officials said Thirumoorthy and his family were returning from Somahalli after visiting Latha’s family for the ‘Adi Perukku festival’.

A car which was allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle near a curve in the opposite direction on the Dharmapuri-Hogenekkal road collided head-on with the car Thirumoorthy was driving .

Another person travelling in the other car has been admitted with injuries at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital. Indur police are investigating.