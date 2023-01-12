Four NGOs chosen for 26th Mahaveer Awards

January 12, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The names of the winners of the 26 th Mahaveer Awards of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation have been announced in Chennai.

The foundation, established in 1994, has been giving the Mahaveer Awards to NGOs across the nation to identify and honour altruistic people doing selfless service for the underprivileged. This year, four winners were announced under four categories of Dhyan Foundation, New Delhi (Non-violence and Vegetarianism category); Friends of Tribal Society, West Bengal (Education); Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Chattisgarh (Medicine) and Nongstoin Social Service Society, Meghalaya (Community and Social Service). The winners were selected from 324 nominees.

The selection jury was headed by Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and the winners were announced by T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

N. Sugalchand Jain, Founder Trustee of Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, announced that each award-winner would be given a cash component of ₹10 lakh, a memento and a citation. Nominations for the 27 th Mahaveer Awards were invited from individuals and institutions to provide recognition and appreciation to those who render selfless service to those in need.