Four new members for TNPSC

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 01:32 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appointed four new members to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

IAS officer S. Munianathan, Professor K. Jothi Sivagnanam, K. Arulmathi and Fr. A. Raj Mariasusai are the new members appointed by the government.

Their term would be for six years or till they attain the age of 62, a Government Order issued in this regard said.

Advertising

Advertising