Four Nagapattinam fishermen robbed of their belongings mid-sea

A group of seven people, suspected to be from Sri Lanka, allegedly boarded the fishermen’s boat and stole their fishing net and other belongings

Published - August 29, 2024 05:21 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanised boats at Keechankuppam village in Nagapattinam district. File photo used for representational purposes

Mechanised boats at Keechankuppam village in Nagapattinam district. File photo used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of seven persons, suspected to be Sri Lankan nationals, allegedly stole fishing gear and other gadgets from four fishermen from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu as they were fishing mid-sea on the night of Wednesday (August 28, 2024). 

The fishermen from Serudhur had set sail on the morning of Tuesday (August 27, 2024) on board an unregistered fibre boat belonging to N. Shanmugam, 50. The others on the boat were N. Chandran, 61, V. Arumugam, 47, and V. Madurai Veeran, 35, said Coastal Security Group sources. 

The fishermen were fishing about 10 nautical miles east of Kodiakarai when a group of seven persons on two boats, suspected to be from Sri Lanka, intercepted them. The group allegedly boarded the fishermen’s boat and stole their fishing net weighing 500 kg, a GPS gadget, and a couple of mobile phones.

The fishermen who returned to the shore on the morning of Thursday (August 29, 2024) narrated the incident to the Coastal Security Group personnel. This is the second such incident to have been reported this week.

Body of one of two missing fishermen from Rameswaram retrieved in deep sea

