Four more rain-related deaths reported in the delta

TIRUCHI

05 December 2020 02:14 IST

28-year-old electrocuted after stepping on a live wire that had snapped

Heavy rain has claimed four more lives in the delta region — while three senior citizens died in Thanjavur district, a youth was electrocuted in Mayiladuthurai.

In Thanjavur, two senior citizens, Kuppusamy, 75, and his wife Yasodha, 65, died on Thursday, after the tiled roof of their house in Siva Jothi Nagar, Darasuram, collapsed on them while they were asleep. Both died on the spot. Rescue workers retrieved their bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Kumbakonam Government Hospital.

In a separate incident, Saradhambal, 80, of Vadakal Keezhatheru in Chakkarasamandham village, died after a portion of her house collapsed on her during the heavy rain on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

A 28-year-old man from Keelamathur village, in the Anaikaranchathiram police station limits, Mayiladuthurai district, died early Friday. The police have identified the victim as A. Sarathkumar. He accidentally stepped on a live electric wire that had snapped due to the rain, and was electrocuted, police sources said.

With two rain-related deaths reported earlier — one each in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts — the total number of deaths due to the current spell of rain in the central region has gone up to six.