HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four more arrested for running illegal destitute home at Villupuram

A few days ago, the police had sealed the premises of the home and arrested four persons for running the home without any valid permit. So far, eight persons have been arrested

February 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated February 17, 2023 02:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Villupuram police have arrested four more persons in connection with the running of a destitute home without valid permit at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mariya Jubin and Das, both residents of Kerala, Sathish, a resident of Telangana and Bhoopalan, a resident of Villupuram. Police have also got the custody of Jubin Baby, the promoter of the home, Anbu Jyothi Ashram, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

ALSO READ
Four arrested for running destitute home in Villupuram without permit

A few days ago, the police had sealed the premises of the home and arrested four persons for running the home without any valid permit. The illegal operation of the home came to light when a relative of an inmate filed a man missing complaint.

A total of eight persons have been arrested after charging them with 13 sections of Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.