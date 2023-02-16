Four more arrested for running illegal destitute home at Villupuram

February 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated February 17, 2023 02:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Villupuram police have arrested four more persons in connection with the running of a destitute home without valid permit at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mariya Jubin and Das, both residents of Kerala, Sathish, a resident of Telangana and Bhoopalan, a resident of Villupuram. Police have also got the custody of Jubin Baby, the promoter of the home, Anbu Jyothi Ashram, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

A few days ago, the police had sealed the premises of the home and arrested four persons for running the home without any valid permit. The illegal operation of the home came to light when a relative of an inmate filed a man missing complaint.

A total of eight persons have been arrested after charging them with 13 sections of Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.