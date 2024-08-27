Four more accused in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy detained under Goondas Act

Four more persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed 68 lives in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The CB-CID police had arrested P. Banshilal, 32, A. Shahul Hameed, 61, G. Chinnadurai, 36, N. Kathiravan, 30, and 20 others for supplying the brew to local arrack sellers, sub-agents, and brewers, who in turn supplied it to the residents of Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town on June 19, 2024.

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth ordered the detention of the four persons under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused persons lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.