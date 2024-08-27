ADVERTISEMENT

Four more accused in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy detained under Goondas Act

Published - August 27, 2024 04:09 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth ordered the detention of the four persons

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Four more persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed 68 lives in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The CB-CID police had arrested P. Banshilal, 32, A. Shahul Hameed, 61, G. Chinnadurai, 36, N. Kathiravan, 30, and 20 others for supplying the brew to local arrack sellers, sub-agents, and brewers, who in turn supplied it to the residents of Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town on June 19, 2024.

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth ordered the detention of the four persons under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused persons lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US