Four-month-old baby treated for ‘rare condition’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 01:47 IST

A four-month-old boy ‘with a rare autoimmune condition’ was treated at a private hospital in Chennai. The baby was brought to the hospital with complaints of fever and deteriorating consciousness. He had stopped feeding, did not respond to his parents and began convulsing.

A team of doctors from Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals, who examined the baby, diagnosed it as an uncommon brain inflammation known as autoimmune encephalitis.

The condition is unheard of in very young children, doctors claimed. The baby was placed on ventilator following preliminary tests.

Senior paediatrician M. Gnanabalan led the team of doctors that included a paediatric neurologist and an intensivist.

Laboratory investigations confirmed he had anti-MOG antibody encephalitis, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacked brain cells. He was put on immunomodulatory therapy that blocks some of the human body’s defence system functions. Soon after the therapy began the child’s condition improved and after a month of treatment he recovered fully and was discharged, claimed doctors.

Dr. Gnanabalan said autoimmune encephalitis is a devastating condition in children below the age of one. It was challenging to treat the child as he required multi-specialty intervention and constant monitoring, he said. An MRI scan post-treatment showed there was zero evidence of the disease, he explained. Shivan Kesavan, paediatric neurologist said a timely diagnosis was crucial for the patient.

