Four-member team of Bihar officials leaves for Tamil Nadu over alleged attack on migrants

March 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Patna

The four-member team of senior Bihar officials on Saturday left for Tamil Nadu to look into the issue of alleged attacks on migrants from Bihar there. The officials will talk to senior officials in Tamil Nadu and also visit Tiruppur to speak to the migrants from Bihar. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has spoken to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on the alleged attack.

Mr. Kumar told mediapersons on Saturday that the decision to send the team to Tamil Nadu was taken after the issue was deliberated on over the last few days. He had also said in his tweet that he had come to know about it [alleged attack on migrants from Bihar in Tamil Nadu] through newspapers and asked the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.

“ But, yesterday the officials recommended that it will be better if we send a team to Tamil Nadu to get first-hand information and orders for the same have been issued accordingly,” Mr. Kumar said. A team of BJP leaders in Bihar also met him to express their concern over the incident.

The four-member team comprises D. Balamurugan, Secretary of the Rural Development Department; P. Kannan, Inspector General of Police (CID); Labour Commissioner Alok Kumar; and Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Santosh Kumar. It is learnt that Mr. Balamurugan and Mr. Kannan are from Tamil Nadu, and they have been asked to join the team for their language convenience.

Meanwhile, the Bihar police have also issued police helpline numbers released by the Tamil Nadu police for any further information about the alleged attack on migrants in the State. Mr. Stalin has also released a statement assuring the safety of migrant workers from Bihar. “Migrant workers need not fear. If anyone threatens you, call the police helpline. Tamil Nadu government and the people will stand to protect our migrant brothers”, the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police too had, earlier, released a video message saying the reports of attack on migrants from Bihar through a video were “false and mischievous”. Meanwhile, a case by the Tamil Nadu police has been lodged against a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh for spreading the false video and messages on social media on the alleged attack and killing of migrants from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. Some journalists too are said to be booked in a separate case.

But, migrants workers returning to Jamui, Nawada, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and other districts of Bihar have been sharing their woes with local journalists at their villages, saying the situation in Tamil Nadu for them is “frightening” and they would like to go back to work in Tamil Nadu “if the situation improves”. They added that hundreds of Bihari migrants and workers were still trapped in different districts of Tamil Nadu, especially Tiruppur and Coimbatore, and they were waiting to catch the next train to Bihar.