Four-member panel set up for sending relief to Sri Lanka

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member Special Committee of IAS officers to consolidate and coordinate efforts towards sending essential commodities and life-saving medicines to people of Sri Lanka, who have been facing acute hardships due to the economic crisis.

Commissioner of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Rehabilitation Jacinths Lazarus would coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’s Managing Director S. Prabakar would ensure the required quantity of rice. Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd.’s Managing Director Deepak Jacob would coordinate sending life-saving medicines and Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.’s Managing Director N. Subbaiyan would coordinate sending milk powder for children.

“The government directs the officials of the Committee to work out the details of consignment, schedule of transport and other relevant details in coordination with the Government of India, for supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to the people of Sri Lanka and send a report to government then and there,” said the G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on March 31, presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, conveying the State government’s willingness to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to Sri Lanka. On April 29, the Union government conveyed that the humanitarian gesture may be coordinated through the High Commission of India in Colombo.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had also unanimously adopted a resolution, urging the Union government to positively consider its request to send essential commodities to Sri Lankan people. Mr. Stalin had said in the Assembly that 40,000 tonnes of rice costing ₹80 crore, life-saving drugs worth ₹28 crore and 500 MT of milk powder for children, worth ₹15 crore would be sent.