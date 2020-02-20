Four-member gang arrested for cheating

The Ambur police nabbed four persons, including two women, for cheating an elderly woman in Minnur, near Ambur, on Monday. Police sources said that Gnanasoundari, 70, was on her way to ESI Hospital in Ambur, when two women approached her. The duo convinced the old woman to remove her gold chain and tag it to her saree.

Upon returning home, Gnanasoundari found a stone instead of the chain. She reported the matter to the Ambur Town police. The police identified the women after scrutinising CCTV camera footage.

On Tuesday, the police traced the four-member gang to a housing board quarters in Ambur. Initially, they gave evasive replies, but the gang confessed to the crime later. The gang members were identified as Santosh, 26, of Pandavpura in Karnataka; Srinivasan, 44, and Narayanamma, 42, of of Nanjapuram near Hosur; and Santhi, 45, of Madhakandapalli village near Denkanikottai. The gang members were remanded in custody on Wednesday.