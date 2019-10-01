Four Madras HC advocates challenge TNPSC rule

Four advocates practising in the Madras High Court have filed a joint writ petition in the court challenging the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s stipulation that law graduates who had obtained degrees within three years before September 9 this year alone are eligible to apply for the post of civil judge under the category of ‘fresh law graduates’.

S. Kameshwaran, 26, V. Jai Bharath, 26, V. Jothi Lakshmi, 26, and C. Archana, 25, claimed a wrong stipulation had been prescribed for the category of fresh law graduates which was intended to give an opportunity to lawyers who didn’t have 3 years’ experience at the Bar also to compete for the Civil Judge’s post.