Four killed on the spot as State bus rams two bikes in Erode

Four persons, including two women, were killed on the spot after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed two two-wheelers coming in from the opposite direction in Lakkapuram on Muthur Road in Erode, on Thursday morning.
The police said that the bus (route number 42) was on its way from Sivagiri to Erode while those on the two-wheelers were proceeding in the Solar to Modakurichi direction. At 8.15 a.m. while nearing Sanarmedu, the bus hit the two-wheelers and dragged them for a few metres and then hit a wall and stopped.
In the impact, all the four were crushed under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. Two passengers also sustained injuries. Two cranes were deployed and the bus was dragged away and the bodies recovered, and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
The identities of the victims, who are believed to be over 45 years, are yet to be ascertained.
