GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Four killed in three separate road accidents in Tirupattur

Published - June 06, 2024 10:57 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of a lorry that turned turtle on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Thursday. The driver, B. Sadiq Basha, died on the spot.

The mangled remains of a lorry that turned turtle on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Thursday. The driver, B. Sadiq Basha, died on the spot. | Photo Credit:  Special Arrangement

Four persons were killed in three separate road accidents near Ambur and Vaniyambadi towns in Tirupattur on Thursday.

The police said B. Sadiq Basha, 36, a native of Hosur, was returning to Krishnagiri in a lorry at 6 a.m. after delivering a consignment of steel rods in Vellore when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the barricades on the elevated bridge of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Ayyanoor village near Ambur town in Tirupattur. The lorry overturned on the carriageway in the impact. Basha died on the spot.   The Ambur Taluk police arrived at the spot and removed the mangled remains of the vehicle from the road. The body of Basha was sent to Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur.

A case was registered.

Two killed on the spot

In the second accident, mason K. Surendran, 25, and his colleague S. Dayanidhi, 20, and V. Sakthivel, 30, all belonging to Kothakottai village, were heading towards the Jolarpet railway station on a two-wheeler when Surendran lost control of the vehicle and collided with a car coming from the opposite direction near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur. The three of them were thrown off the vehicle.

Surendran and Dayanidhi died on the spot, while Sakthivel sustained severe injuries. The car driver, B. Govindaraj, 36, escaped unhurt.

Motorists and passers-by rescued Sakthivel and rushed him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town.

Car rams tree

In the third accident, Mohammed Umar, 24, along with his four friends, was travelling in a car from Kailasagiri village near Ambur town to Pernambut town when he lost control of the vehicle and hit rammed a roadside tree near Pernambut town.

Umar died on the spot and the car was completely damaged.

The Oomerabad police rushed to the spot, rescued the four other passengers, and admitted them to hospital.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.