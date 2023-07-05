Four killed in road accident near Viralimalai

July 05, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Four passengers of a car were killed and another person was injured in a road accident at Lanjanmedu near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Wednesday, July 5 early morning.

According to sources, a Chennai-bound car with five persons, including the driver, met with an accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a loaded truck parked on the roadside of the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and further rammed a bus shelter at Lanjanmedu.

Four persons were killed on the spot. One person who sustained injuries was admitted to Primary Health Centre at Kodumbalur.

The Viralimalai Police recovered the body of the victims and sent them to Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem.

Investigations are on to find the identities of the deceased and the injured, sources added.