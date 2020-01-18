Tamil Nadu

Four killed in road accident near Thoothukudi

The accident killed three passengers and the driver of the car

The accident killed three passengers and the driver of the car   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Three youngsters and their car’s driver were killed when the car collided with an oncoming lorry

Four persons, including two teens and a 23-year-old college student, were killed in a road accident near here around midnight on Friday.

Police said A. Ramya, 17, of Shastri Nagar in Chennai, her brother Virendran, 15 and their friend V. Barghavi, 23, a college student from Nanganallur in Chennai, were going to Tiruchendur to offer special prayers at Lord Subramaniya Swamy Temple. Ramya’s grandparents were following them in another car. When the car reached the rail over-bridge at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex on the outskirts of Thoothukudi around 11.30 p.m., the speeding sedan collided head-on with an oncoming lorry. The rail over-brdidge is being used for one-way traffic flow for the past several years, as road-widening work is not yet completed.

Ramya, Virendran, Barghavi and driver Joevin Remigious, 29, of Tiruchi, were killed on the spot. After the victims’ grandparents alerted the police, the police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies. While a crane was used to lift the lorry, a recovery van retrieved the mangled remains of the sedan.

The bodies were sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police said over-speeding of the car may have caused the accident.

Thoothukudi SIPCOT Police have registered a case.

