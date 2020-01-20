Four killed in multiple vehicle collision near Ulundurpet

Four persons were killed and around 20 injured in a multiple collision involving an omni bus, a government bus and an SUV near Edaikal on the Tiruchi-Chennai bypass in the early hours of Monday.

Police identified three of the victims as Rajan, 23, of Arakonam who was driving the SUV, Sargunam, 34, of Kancheepuram, and Vellaisamy, 39, of Pudukottai district who were travelling in the government bus. The identity of one more person is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the government bus heading from Aranthangi to Chennai tried to overtake the SUV when it brushed against the vehicle. Rajan and the bus crew entered into an argument parking both the vehicles on the road.

A few passengers got down from the bus and were standing on its side when the omni bus heading to Chennai crashed into the two vehicles.

While Rajan, Sargunam, Vellaisamy and another unidentified person died on the spot the injured were admitted to the Ulundurpet Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.