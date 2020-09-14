Four killed in different accidents in Madurai

MADURAI

A 38-year-old man, Prem Anand alias Manikanda Jothi, and his uncle P. Manoharan (62) were killed in an accident involving two motorbikes on Kulamangalam Road under Alanganallur police station limits on Sunday.

The police said Prem Anand and Manoharan were returning home when another two-wheeler, ridden by N. Srinivasan, collided with their bike. All the three fell down and sustained grievous injuries.

Prem Anand and Manoharan died on the spot. Srinivasan has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital with a head injury.

The police said that Prem Anand, who was determined to get married only after constructing a house, was returning home after his engagement when the accident took place.

In another accident reported in Usilampatti, S. Perumal (56) of Poothipuram was killed when a truck hit his two-wheeler on Madurai Main Road. Perumal’s daughter Kaviya (19) was injured in the accident.

In an accident reported on Saturday, driver of a lorry, S. Nainar (48) of Kanniyakumari district, was killed after his truck collided with a parked lorry on Virudhunagar-Madurai Highway near Kalligudi.