Four killed in different accidents in Madurai

MADURAI
A 38-year-old man, Prem Anand alias Manikanda Jothi, and his uncle P. Manoharan (62) were killed in an accident involving two motorbikes on Kulamangalam Road under Alanganallur police station limits on Sunday.
The police said Prem Anand and Manoharan were returning home when another two-wheeler, ridden by N. Srinivasan, collided with their bike. All the three fell down and sustained grievous injuries.
Prem Anand and Manoharan died on the spot. Srinivasan has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital with a head injury.
The police said that Prem Anand, who was determined to get married only after constructing a house, was returning home after his engagement when the accident took place.
In another accident reported in Usilampatti, S. Perumal (56) of Poothipuram was killed when a truck hit his two-wheeler on Madurai Main Road. Perumal’s daughter Kaviya (19) was injured in the accident.
In an accident reported on Saturday, driver of a lorry, S. Nainar (48) of Kanniyakumari district, was killed after his truck collided with a parked lorry on Virudhunagar-Madurai Highway near Kalligudi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath