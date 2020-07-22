Four killed in accident in Thoppur

DHARMAPURI

22 July 2020 12:41 IST

A container truck lost control and rammed into a two-wheeler

A Tiruchi-bound container truck lost control and toppled, killing four persons including the driver and the cleaner of the truck near Thoppur early on Wednesday.

The container truck, carrying railway bridges from Sivadi to Tiruchi, was navigating through the Thoppur Ghat bend near the Anjaneyar temple, when it lost control. The truck went across the median into a head-on collision with a two-wheeler from the opposite side, before toppling over. The two-wheeler riders were killed on the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

The lorry driver Selvam (30) of Sangiliyandapuram, Tiruchi, cleaner Thangaraj (55) of Vazhapadi, Salem along with the two-wheelers riders Chinnavan (55), a watchman from Nallampalli in Dharmapuri, and Ariya Gounder of Dharmapuri were killed on the spot.

Thoppur police have registered a case. The bodies were recovered and sent to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital.