Four killed, 7 injured after pickup truck rams wall

Four youth were killed and seven were injured, after a pickup truck they were travelling in rammed against a wall on the side of a road near Melvisharam in Arcot of Ranipet district, early on Sunday.
The incident happened when they were returning to their village at Aajipettai. Police said A. Aarif, 20, was behind the wheel of the truck. While nearing Melvisharam, he lost control while taking a sharp turn and rammed a nearby wall.
All 11 in the pickup truck were injured in the accident. Police rescued and admitted them to the Walajah District Government Headquarters Hospital. Syed, 20, Karimullah, 19, Aleem, 20, and Dubel, 19, died at the hospital. The youth were workers at tannery units in Ranipet, the police said. The Arcot town police have registered a case.
