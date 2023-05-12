Four killed, 26 injured in accident in Mayiladuthurai district

May 12, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Four persons died, and 26 others were injured in an accident, when a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus hit a two-wheeler near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, late on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Sirkazhi bypass road, near the Karakudi cut road. The SETC bus bound towards Chennai from Thiruthuraipoondi, first collided with a tanker that was parked on the roadside, and then hit a two-wheeler.

In the accident, three persons who were travelling on the two-wheeler, identified as M. Bala Murugan, S. Padmanabhan and P. Arul Raj, all natives of Chidambaram died on the spot. The SETC bus conductor G. Vijayasarathy, a native of Tiruvannamalai district, died at the Government Hospital at Sirkazhi.

Nearly 26 passengers who sustained injuries in the accident were rescued by Fire and Rescue Services Personnel and admitted to the Government Hospital at Sirkazhi for treatment. Five of them, who sustained severe injuries, were referred to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College at Chidambaram.

The Sirkazhi police have registered a case and further investigations are on.