Four juveniles held in Katpadi for stealing two-wheelers; 10 vehicles recovered

Four juveniles were held by police on Wednesday for stealing two-wheelers mostly from Katpadi railway station, Chittoor bus stand near VIT and the new bus terminus in Vellore over the past month.

Police said the arrested persons were a group of childhood friends in Vaniyambadi town. They did not attend school regularly. As they discontinued their studies, they started to indulge in petty crimes in the neighbourhood and adjoining towns like Ambur, Jolarpet and Tirupattur.

They had recently moved to Katpadi and Vellore town to steal two-wheelers parked in busy and congested spots. They used to sell stolen two-wheelers to illegal arrack sellers in Tirupattur, Gudiyatham, Pernambut and Alangayam town for ₹5,000-₹10,000 each.

The police said it was during a routine vehicle check on Katpadi Main Road by a police team that the bike-borne gang was stopped. When enquired about their whereabouts, the gang gave contradicting answers. They were also unable to produce valid documents of the two-wheeler in which they were travelling.

According to the Katpadi police, they were found stealing two-wheelers in town regularly. A case was registered by the police. They also seized 10 two-wheelers from a hideout near Ambur town.