Four IT professionals escape unhurt as car goes up in flames

Published - September 15, 2024 11:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The car plunged into a pit near the carriageway after ramming the steel railings of Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44).

Four IT professionals escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in caught fire on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44), in Udayarajapalayam village near Ambur town, Tirupattur, on Sunday.

The police said Mohammed Sadiq, 24, an IT professional from Chennai, was heading to Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur to spend the weekend. He was accompanied by three of his friends in the car.

About 12.30 a.m., the vehicle veered off track after Sadiq lost control of the wheels while trying to avoid hitting a container. The car plunged into a pit near the carriageway after ramming the steel railings of the highway. In the impact, the car caught fire.

The four passengers escaped unhurt.   Immediately, passersby alerted the Ambur Taluk police and fire and rescue services personnel, who rushed to the spot. The four passengers were rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital for a medical check-up.

The car was completely gutted by the time the personnel doused the fire. The police removed the mangled remains of the car. The traffic along the route was affected for nearly an hour before it was restored. A case was registered.

