Four inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram escape from shelter home, one traced within hours

Police said they escaped by breaking open a door on the first floor and using bedsheets as ropes to climb out of the building.

February 23, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram district. Representational image. File

Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district who were rescued and shifted to a Government recognised home at Pudupalayam in Cuddalore district escaped from the facility on Tuesday night.

Police said they escaped by breaking open a door on the first floor and using bedsheets as ropes to climb out of the building. While one of the inmates was traced at the Thirupathiripuliyur railway station, the rest continue to be missing and a search has been launched for them.

According to the police, as many as 23 inmates from Anbu Jothi Ashram were shifted to two government-recognized homes at Manjakuppam and Pudupalayam in the district after the facility was shut down. Of them 13 inmates were accommodated at the home in Pudupalayam.

A staff of the home who went up to the first floor on Wednesday morning was shocked to find that four of the inmates were missing. He found out that the back door was broken, and bedsheets and blankets were dangling from the first floor, police said.

A police team traced one of the inmates within hours and brought him back to the facility while a search has been launched for others. A case has been registered.

