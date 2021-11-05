Four injured as car topples on Santhome High Road

CHENNAI

05 November 2021 00:33 IST

Four youth, including two women who were returning home from a resto bar, were injured when the car in which they were travelling toppled on Santhome High Road on Wednesday.

The police said Srikanth, 22, from West Mambalam, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle as he was drunk.

The other passengers in the car were S. Madhukrishnan, 24, from West Mambalam, who works as a photographer; Nithyashree, 24, who works as a professor and Vandhana, 22, a medical student.

In the small hours of Wednesday, the car was going from T. Nagar towards Old Mahabalipuram Road. While negotiating a turn on Santhome High Road, Srikanth lost control of the vehicle and it hit a median and overturned.

Passers-by rushed the injured to the Government Royapettah Hospital.