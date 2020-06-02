Tamil Nadu

Four, including health worker, test positive for COVID-19 in Ambur

Infected admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai

A health worker attached to a public health centre in Ambur and three of his relatives tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, officials in Tirupattur said.

Residents pointed out that several people from different locations, including Chennai, had attended a funeral in Kadambur near Ambur.

The deceased was related to the health worker and as per the protocol, he and his wife were asked to give blood samples for testing. Two other relatives, who were closely associated with the family, were also asked to give samples. All the four tested positive and they were shifted in ambulances to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

Four other relatives were asked to adhere to home quarantine. The residential locations were disinfected and cordoned off.

The health officials drew up a list of people who attended the funeral and the health officials of respective districts were alerted on the results. One of the relatives was working in a garment manufacturing company in Ambur and the co-workers had been asked to go on home quarantine. They had been instructed to contact health officials immediately in case they developed any symptoms in the coming days, a health officer said.

