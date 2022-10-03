Four held with banned drugs, syringes in Tindivanam

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had reportedly supplied the contraband to school children, college students

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 03, 2022 13:11 IST

Illustration for The Hindu | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

A special team of the Villupuram police arrested four youths on charges of possessing and selling opioid drugs at Theerthakulam near Tindivanam on Sunday night. The police also seized 164 opioid-based tablets, syringes, sodium chloride injection, and 50 gms of ganja from them.

The arrested have been identified as A. Saddam Hussein, 31, S. Surya, 22, S. Samuel, 19 and B. Siva alias Rajasekar, 26 of Tindivanam.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, a team led by Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tindivanam Sub-Division were conducting vehicle checks at Theerthakulam near Tindivanam when they apprehended the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had procured the opioid drugs from Chennai. They had reportedly supplied the contraband to school children and college students, police said.

A case was booked against them under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc. with intent to commit an offence) and Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

