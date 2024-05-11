Four held for possession of 24.5 kg ganja in Vellore, Walajah

Four persons were arrested on Friday during surprise checks in Vellore and Walajah towns for possessing ganja.

Police said during a routine vehicle check at Keel Mottur village near the Vellore town, a team of police personnel stopped three persons on two two-wheelers. They carried three large bags which they claimed contained flowers. During the inspection, the trio gave contradicting answers, raising a suspicion.

The police arrested the trio— P. Pradeep (23), M. Manojkumar (22) and S. Ashraf Suresh (22) and seized 20.50 kg ganja from their large bags. All of them belong to the Keel Mottur village. A case has been registered.

Initial inquiry revealed that the trio had been smuggling the consignment from interior parts of A.P to sell them in busy towns like Vellore, Arcot, Arani and Tiruvannamalai.

In the second incident, a special police team checking baggage of commuters at the ticket counters in the Walajah railway station near Ranipet on Friday, spotted the accused, N. Narendra Prisolel (25), a native of Odisha, roaming suspiciously in the area. Police checked his baggage and seized four kilograms of ganja in two packets. A case has been registered and he has been lodged at the Salem prison. Further investigation is on, the police said.

