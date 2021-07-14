Tamil Nadu

Four held for murder of minor girl in Villupuram

The Gingee police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a minor boy, in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found floating in a well in a village near Gingee. The four persons are being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the police said.

Relatives of the girl staged a protest accusing the police of not acting on a complaint when the girl went missing on July 11.

The police registered a missing complaint on July 12 but they failed to interrogate the four suspects mentioned in the complaint, the girl’s parents said.


