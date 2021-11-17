The Thirumangalam police on Monday arrested Kameshwaran, 19, and three juveniles for the murder of V. Mahesh, 21, in Kolathur. The accused attacked him near V.R. Mall on November 4, following which he died of his injuries.
Four held for killing youth in Thirumangalam
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
November 17, 2021 01:05 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
November 17, 2021 01:05 IST
