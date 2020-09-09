Four held for cheating businessman under the pretext of getting admission into Harvard University

The Entrustment Document Fraud-II (EDF-II) wing of Central Crime Branch(CCB) on Tuesday arrested four persons including three from a family for allegedly cheating a businessman after receiving ₹ 58.40 lakh from him promising to get his son admission in Harvard University.

Police said the suspects have been identified as Akshya Aswanthi, 21, her father Sembaiah Viswanathan, 51, mother Dharshini, 47, of Korattur, and their relative Rajasekaran, 42, of Vanagaram.

The complainant Sunil Kumar Handa, 52, is a businessman and resides on College Road, Nungambakkam. Police said that Rajasekaran told him that his relative was studying in Harvard University. He also assured Mr. Handa that he would get his son an admission in the Harvard University through her. When Mr. Handa met the family, Akshya told him that she was pursuing journalism in the university.

On a promise from Akshya, the businessman gave ₹ 58.40 lakh to the family for getting admission into computer science course in the university in 2018. The family failed to get the admission as promised and also did not return the money. Hence Mr. Handa lodged a complaint with the CCB.