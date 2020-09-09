Four held for cheating businessman under the pretext of getting admission into Harvard University

The Entrustment Document Fraud-II (EDF-II) wing of Central Crime Branch(CCB) on Tuesday arrested four persons including three from a family for allegedly cheating a businessman after receiving ₹ 58.40 lakh from him promising to get his son admission in Harvard University.
Police said the suspects have been identified as Akshya Aswanthi, 21, her father Sembaiah Viswanathan, 51, mother Dharshini, 47, of Korattur, and their relative Rajasekaran, 42, of Vanagaram.
The complainant Sunil Kumar Handa, 52, is a businessman and resides on College Road, Nungambakkam. Police said that Rajasekaran told him that his relative was studying in Harvard University. He also assured Mr. Handa that he would get his son an admission in the Harvard University through her. When Mr. Handa met the family, Akshya told him that she was pursuing journalism in the university.
On a promise from Akshya, the businessman gave ₹ 58.40 lakh to the family for getting admission into computer science course in the university in 2018. The family failed to get the admission as promised and also did not return the money. Hence Mr. Handa lodged a complaint with the CCB.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath