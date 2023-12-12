ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for bid to smuggle ration rice

December 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) on Monday seized 1,300 kg of ration rice, meant for supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS) from a mini-van and arrested four persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a vehicle check at Samiyarpettai near Chidambaram when they intercepted a mini-van. The team searched the vehicle and found the stolen ration rice.

Investigations by the police revealed that the accused identified as Suresh, Mahendran, Veerababu, and Annaiya had smuggled the rice to be sold at a higher price in Andhra Pradesh. The four hailing from Andhra Pradesh were arrested and remanded in custody.

