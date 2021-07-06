Tamil Nadu

Four held for autorickshaw racing

The police apprehended four persons, who allegedly participated in an autorickshaw race, on the Madurvoyal-Tambaram Bypass Road on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Mahesh, 23, of M.G.R. Nagar, Seenivasan, 35, of Ramapuram, Chinnaya, 54, of Virugambakkam, who are two-wheeler mechanics, and Sridhar, 34, an autorickshaw driver.

They were arrested after a video of the race went viral on message sharing platforms. The footage showed two autorickshaws speeding on the bypass road, accompanied by other autorickshaws and over 20 two-wheelers.

A pillion rider on one of the bikes reportedly shot the video.

The police said the race began from Porur and was supposed to end in Tambaram. Two bikes and an autorickshaw were seized from them.


Printable version | Jul 6, 2021

