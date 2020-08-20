Four youth held, 1.6 kg of ganja seized at Vikravandi

Police said the youth had procured ganja from Tiruvannamalai and sold it to the locals.

The police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized 1.6 kg of ganja from them at Vikravandi.

The accused were identified as Srinivasan, Praveen, Kavipriyan and Karthik, all hailing from the town. Following a tip-off, a team conducted a search and nabbed the youth who were selling ganja near a flyover.

Police said the youth had procured ganja from Tiruvannamalai and sold it to the locals. A case has been registered.