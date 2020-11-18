Four govt. school students from Madurai bag MBBS seats

MADURAI

18 November 2020 22:06 IST

While three of them were NEET repeaters, one girls took the exam for the first time

Four government school students from Madurai district, including three repeaters, have obtained allotment letters under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for MBBS seats during the counselling that commenced on Wednesday.

S. Kanish Kumar, a repeater who had studied at the Government Higher Secondary School at M. Puliyankulam with a NEET score of 329, got the allotment letter for Government Theni Medical College. He said the revised State Board syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 was equivalent to Central Board syllabus and the State Board books helped him perform better in NEET.

N. Karthickraja, another repeater who had studied at Government Higher Secondary School at M. Subbulapuram and scored 301 in NEET, received the allotment letter for Tirunelveli Medical College. He said apart from school textbooks, he studied by watching videos on Youtube. “I would often get demotivated while preparing for the examination. But, my family constantly motivated me to stay focussed on my goal,” he said.

S. Seethalakshmi, a repeater from Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Mahaboopalayam who scored 249 in NEET, said there was a dearth of quality study material in Tamil. She secured a seat at Government Theni Medical College. She stressed the need go have more NEET study material in Tamil.

B. Pavithra, a student of N.S.S.B Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School with a NEET score of 214, said she was allotted a seat at Government Thoothukudi Medical College, only because of the introduction of 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students. “My teachers supported me a lot to score well in NEET,” she added.