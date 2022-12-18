Four given Lifetime Achievement award

December 18, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officials dealt with landmark Suhas Katti case in the cyber harassment space

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Society of India, Exnora International, and the Spin Chennai jointly awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award to four officials who worked on the first landmark case that addressed cyber-harassment.

The awardees were D. Arulraj, retired District Judge who awarded the first conviction in a cyber crime case, S. Balu, Addl. Superintendent of Police (Retd), who investigated Suhas Katti and Uma Shankar case which recorded first conviction and first adjudication in cyberspace, Na. Vijayashankar (Naavi), cyber consultant and witness for placing his report with Section 65B IEA in the case, and S. Kothandaraman, Spl. Public Prosecutor (Retd), in Suhas Katti case.

The Chennai Cyber Crime cell obtained the conviction within a record time of seven months after the FIR was filed. The conviction was also confirmed by the Session Court in 2008. Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Judge, High Court of Madras, the guest of honor at the event, presented the awards.

