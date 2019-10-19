Four found dead in Auroville

Four members of a family were found dead at the International township of Auroville in the district. The deceased were identified as Sundaramoorthy, his wife Maheshwari, working in Auroville, and their children Krithika, 17 and Sharmila, 13.
With the couple’s mobile phones switched off since Wednesday, the relatives suspected something was amiss and broke open the door to find the couple and their two children lying dead.
Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the couple ended their lives after poisoning their children due to debt.
The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to a private medical college and hospital in Kalapet.
[Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.]
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.