Four found dead in Auroville

Probe points at debt as reason

Four members of a family were found dead at the International township of Auroville in the district. The deceased were identified as Sundaramoorthy, his wife Maheshwari, working in Auroville, and their children Krithika, 17 and Sharmila, 13.

With the couple’s mobile phones switched off since Wednesday, the relatives suspected something was amiss and broke open the door to find the couple and their two children lying dead.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the couple ended their lives after poisoning their children due to debt.

The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to a private medical college and hospital in Kalapet.

[Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.]

