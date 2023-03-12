HamberMenu
Four fishermen from T.N.’s Pudukottai district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen were arrested while fishing near ‘Alai Theevu’ at around 4.30 a.m. on March 12, 2023 and were later taken to the naval base at Paruthithurai in Sri Lanka for inquiry

March 12, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai district. Representational image. File

A view of Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing while fishing in the early hours on Sunday, March 12, 2023. 

The fishermen identified as L. Arokiaraj (54), A. Ashok (28), A. Karuppu (22), and S. Sakthi (20) - all hailing from Kottaipattinam coastal village in the district — set sail on board a mechanised vessel bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 081 from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on Saturday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were fishing about 30 nautical miles near ‘Alai Theevu’ at around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrested on the charge of trespassing while fishing.

They were later taken to the naval base at Paruthithurai in the island nation for inquiry, the sources added. 

